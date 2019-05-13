Passenger speed boat used to smuggle ciggies in Labuan

LABUAN: An alleged unpaid-duty cigarettes smuggling operation onboard a passenger speed boat was busted last weekend after marine police found a black plastic bag containing 15 cartons of cigarettes hidden underneath the fuel compartment.

Sabah Labuan Marine Police (Region 4) chief commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali, said no arrests were made during the 4pm ‘Op Gelora Khas’ last Saturday.

He said even though the value of the contraband was only RM3,750, the enforcement agency believed they had uncovered another modus operandi of small-time smugglers using passenger boat.

“We will work closely with all relevant informants to address this long-standing smuggling issue by passengers, boat skipper or crews onboard passenger boat.

“We know smuggling activity generates huge profits to smugglers but it had impacted government’s revenue,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama