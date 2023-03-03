Passenger train catches fire near Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: The locomotive of a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) Ekspres Rakyat Timuran passenger train travelling from Tumpat to Johor Bahru caught fire in an incident at Taman Tasek Kiara, here last night.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Zulkifli Osman said when the station was alerted of the incident at 10.36pm, 12 personnel and two FRT trucks from Tanah Merah BBP and Machang BBP were rushed to the scene.

“Firefighters were at the scene by 10.39pm and they found the locomotive of the train on fire.

“By 11pm the fire was brought under control, “ he said in a statement.

The train driver was injured and was taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for treatment.

“All the train passengers were unhurt. The cause of fire is still under investigation,“ he added. - Bernama