Passengers refuse to board flight MH145 after two aborted take-offs

PASSENGERS on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH145 from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland had a harrowing experience when they had to endure two aborted take-offs on New Year’s day, according to stuff.co.nz.

Passenger Serjit Singh said the flight was scheduled to depart at 8.45pm on Jan 1 and it took off on time only to come to a shuddering halt just before lift-off.

He said the plane skidded on the tarmac, lurching passengers forward in their seats.

“I thought we were goners,“ he added.

The pilot reportedly said there were “instrument issues” and taxied back to the tarmac.

Engineers then boarded the plane while passengers were only allowed to disembark three hours later, according to the report

Serjit said the passengers were told to return to the airport the next day for a 10am flight.

It was the same jet which a flight attendant said was in “good condition and they would arrive in Auckland safely”.

However, shortly before take-off, the plane again stopped abruptly.

Passengers were then told to disembark while the issue was being fixed.

Serjit said they refused to get back onto a plane that is “not fit to fly” and “risk their lives”.

“We are not to be used as crash test dummies,“ he added.

Malaysia Airlines later sourced a new jet for an afternoon flight which touched down in Auckland on Jan 3.