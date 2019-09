GEORGE TOWN: Young people must have passion in their work and be proud of their efforts, while embracing changes brought by the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0) to succeed in their endeavours, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the combination of these elements, coupled with good values and principles would make them competitive, capable of coming up with noble ideas and to be on par with the rest of the world.

“Our youths must work hard (to keep abreast with IR4.0) and have pride and passion in their work. With these good qualities in you, the world is your oyster,“ he said when delivering his keynote address at the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) – Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) CEO Forum 2019 here.

He said FMM’s initiative in organising the forum was in line with the aspiration to prepare the young generation in facing future challenges.

“The FMM, particularly its Penang chapter, has been actively pursuing the mission to nurture young minds,” he added.

Meanwhile USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail said the forum themed “Empowering Malaysians for a Smart and Sustainable Future” suited current needs in preparing for a rapidly-changing world.

She said mega trends such as rapid urbanisation and demographic shifts had served as game changers that would have far-reaching impacts on individuals, society and nations.

“Today, industries hire graduates with competencies and skills, rather than good academic standings alone. Nurturing a strong and diverse base of future business leaders can be seen as the best mechanism for shaping the future of a nation,“ she said.

She said the forum offered an opportunity for USM to strengthen its collaboration with FMM while paving the way for the university to interact with the industries.

“Information and expertise sharing sessions can be a platform for industries to share aspirations with young talents. Such programmes will further enhance collaboration between the academia and the industry,“ she added. — Bernama