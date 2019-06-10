Pastor Koh’s family asks if proposed task force is set up

PETALING JAYA: The family of Pastor Raymond Koh has said it is in the dark over the task force to be set up to investigate the enforced disappearance of him and Amri Che Mat.

Susanna Koh (pix), whose husband was abducted in 2017, said she had not heard any development on the task force after the announcement by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after a buka puasa event on May 23.

“We welcome the news that the reports of the honourable Suhakam commissioners will be taken seriously,” she said in a statement today.

“We do not have any information beyond what has been reported by the media. Also, there is no formal statement by the Minister. Therefore, we do not know the task force’s terms of reference, composition, powers, etc. We can only say what we hope for.”

Susanna said her family hopes that the task force will “reopen and re-investigate” these enforced disappearances and not merely study the report as reported by some media.

“We hope the task force members will be announced soon and that the membership will include not only unbiased serving officers in the PDRM, but also members of statutory bodies such as the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Bar Council and MACC as well as NGO representatives who closely monitored the Suhakam Inquiry,” she said.

Susana also asked for a time-frame to be specified for the work to be completed and that it will include reporting “to the families and to Suhakam at regular intervals on the progress,” as recommended by the Suhakam Panel of Inquiry.

“We hope the task force will have access to all evidence and intelligence collected by the PDRM, including investigation diaries, intelligence reports, investigation papers and CCTV footages which were not tendered by the PDRM during the Suhakam Public Inquiry,” she said.

“We hope that once the report is completed, the report on the findings of the task force’s investigation will be made available to the public as soon as possible.”

She pointed out that it had been 69 days have passed since Suhakam published its reports, and the proposed task force has not begun its work.

“It is now over 847 days since Raymond was disappeared and over 928 days since Amri was disappeared. We hope it will not be many more days before Raymond and Amri are located and the perpetrators of the crimes against them are tried,” she added.