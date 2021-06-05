PAT2021@online eagerly awaited annual event by local and foreign tourists

KANGAR: The Pesta Angin Timur (PAT) Perlis which could not be physically organised this year due to Covid-19, is being held online and known as PAT2021@online.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said PAT is an annual event that was eagerly awaited because of the liveliness and uniqueness of the activities which became the talk of local and foreign tourists.

“It is a reflection of the life and culture of the people in this state which has been introduced as one of the tourism products that can generate the economy of the local community.

“PAT Perlis, which has entered its ninth year of organisation, is part of a programme under the cultural tourism calendar where visitors get to experience and learn the uniqueness of local cultural arts,“ she said when speaking at the opening ceremony of PAT which was broadcasted online via the Facebook page of the Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) TV yesterday.

PAT 2021@online will be aired for two days starting yesterday.

Nancy said last year’s PAT Perlis had recorded an increase in revenue of RM492,000 with an attendance of 127,160 people compared to RM481,000 and 112,272 people in 2019.

“With the tag-line ‘mai pakat mai, pakat jengok ramai-ramai’, I would like to call on everyone to be responsible Malaysians by adopting the SOP set by the government,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man asked arts and culture activists to make the best of this platform to market their products. -Bernama