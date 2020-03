KANGAR: A pathologist has become the first medical specialist to die of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). He died at around 10.33am today at the same hospital which he had served - Hospital Tuanku Fauziah here.

The 48-year-old is the ninth victim of the virus in Malaysia and the first specialist to have died from the severe respiratory complications due to Covid-19.

A report of his death was forwarded to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) under the Health Ministry before it was confirmed.

The doctor has a history of travel to Turkey where it was believed he may have contracted the virus despite that the European nation was not listed as one of the major infected nations presently.

It was pointed out that he did not contract it as a frontliner.

He was admitted into the first class ward of the hospital on March 17 after suffering from symptoms related to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.

The next day, he was tested positive for the virus and by the following day, his condition worsened until he was placed on a ventilator at the intensive care unit.

Despite frantic attempts by fellow colleagues to resuscitate him, the doctor died today.