PETALING JAYA: A verbal spat between a patient and a doctor at a Klinik Kesihatan in Negri Sembilan which went viral on social media was settled amicably.

The Negri Sembilan Health Department (JKKNS) in a statement said it took note of the incident via a complaint posted on both Facebook and Whatsapp on Feb 17 by a social media user.

“JKKNS views this matter seriously and had immediately conducted preliminary investigations into the matter.”

The department also got in touch with the complainant for further details and has said that the issue has been resolved amicably by both parties.

With that, JKKNS appealed to the public, not to make any further assumptions on any of the parties involved and to always verify such information through official channels.

It also said that any complaints regarding services should be raised through the proper channels.

“The public should also be reminded that taking pictures or videos without consent at a health facility is prohibited.

“This is important to preserve the confidentiality of other patients receiving treatment and seeking cure, and in respecting the privacy within a consultation room.”

A video and message went viral across social media yesterday.

From the patient’s point of view, she alleged that she was prescribed medicine meant to treat flu and diarrhea when instead, she was suffering from flu and a cough.

She was told by the pharmacist to verify the prescription with the doctor, who was by then treating another patient, to which she claimed the doctor had raised his voice and said if she cannot wait she can leave.