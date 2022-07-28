Patients grateful for Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah’s Haemodialysis Centre in Taman Melati

KUALA LUMPUR: Patients undergoing haemodialysis treatment at Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah’s (YASA) Haemodialysis Centre (YASA) located in the compound of the Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi Mosque in Taman Melati here have expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah.

Information Department retiree, Normah Harun, 63, the dialysis centre that offers free treatment helps to ease her financial burden because previously she had to fork out more than RM200 per treatment provided by other parties, adding that the centre is also close to home.

“Before this, I paid for the dialysis treatment that I have to undergo three times a week using my savings,” she said when met after the opening of the dialysis treatment centre by Al-Sultan Abdullah today.

Meanwhile, an army veteran, Ahmad Ishak, 56, said he will no longer have to travel to Batu Caves to get treatment as the newly-opened centre is located next to his house.

A former subcontractor, 65, from Jalan Gombak thanked His Majesty for setting up the centre to help residents in Gombak and the surrounding areas to get treatment.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also spent time chatting with the patients before leaving the centre. — Bernama