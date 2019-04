KUALA LUMPUR: Many periodontitis and diabetes sufferers, including the public are not aware that the two diseases are interconnected, said University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) periodontist specialist Dr Nurulhuda Mohd.

She added that the symptoms for periodontitis cannot be felt significantly, besides, patients are reluctant to undergo further examination.

“It’s a bidirectional disease where a person with diabetes will not only be afflicted with periodontitis but the latter can also have a negative effect on the control of blood glucose that can cause hyperglycaemia leading to other complications of diabetes,“ she told Bernama after the 11th Diabetes Complications Conference and Grand Rounds’ organised by the National Diabetes Institute (NADI) here today.

Periodontitis is a more serious periodontal disease caused by direct and indirect bacterial action, where it can cause destruction to the structures that hold teeth, bones and other tissues.

Nurulhuda said the National Oral Survey of Adults (NOHSA) in 2010 found that 94% of Malaysians had periodontal problems while another study showed that 48% had periodontitis.

“Most people do not understand that even teeth that are in a line, is not a sign that they have healthy gums,“ she added. — Bernama