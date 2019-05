KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu health department recorded 214 cases of mumps as of May 21 compared to 114 early last month.

State health director Dr Mohd Jusoh said the number was an increase of almost 100% in just three weeks.

“If possible, we hope patients can refrain from visiting activities during Aidilfitri. They should also use a mask to cover their nose and mouth to avoid spreading the disease,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the public must immediately bring any family member displaying signs or symptoms of the viral infection to the nearest clinic.

“Patients must turn their faces away from other people or food when they cough or sneeze. They should also cover their nose and mouth with tissue paper or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.

“The tissue paper must be disposed off into the dustbin and the handkerchief must not be shared with other individuals. This habit can hopefully prevent the spread of mumps in Terengganu,“ he said. — Bernama