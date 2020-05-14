Patrick Teoh released on police bail

JOHOR BARU: Actor and radio announcer Patrick Teoh (pix), who was remanded to assist in investigations regarding the uploading of insulting remarks against Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution, has been released on police bail today.

The remand period against Teoh, 73, since last Sunday (May 10), ended today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, when contacted by Bernama, said police were still finalising their investigation paper.

“Teoh has been released on police bail this morning. We are completing our investigation and waiting for the forensic report,” he said.

On May 9, Teoh was nabbed by a police team from the Johor state Commercial CID at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters.

Police also seized a laptop belonging to Teoh.

A day before Teoh’s arrest, Johor police had received a report from the public alleging that a Facebook user by the name of ‘Patrick Teoh’ had insulted Tunku Ismail. - Bernama