Patriot and civil society leaders call for investigation against elements of treason and betrayal.

PETALING JAYA: Veteran army group National Patriots Association (Patriot) has warned that they will not tolerate treason and betrayal of any form after political events leading to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being sworn in has unfolded.

“Once the Rule of Law is compromised; once the fundamental pillars of democracy are put at risk; once greed and self interest precedes national stability and security; once the peace of this nation is tested and threatened by political deceit and greed, we will step forward and do our job we were trained for, to defend the people, the King and country,“ said Patriot president Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji said in a statement today.

He also said what has happened leading to the appointment of the country’s 8th Prime Minister must be examined without fear or favour.

“As patriotic citizens it is the duty of all of us who call Malaysia our home to ensure that justice, honour and dignity were not trampled upon or exploited to achieve power or to lose power,“

“Democracy when compromised, exploited or feigned upon, threatens the stability of a nation,“ he said.

Mohamed Arshad also said if there are elements of treasons or hints of betrayal against the people’s democratic rights as enshrined in the Constitution, Patriot demands that these be investigated and acted justly upon.

“Expunging an existing elected government and replacing it without the mandate of citizens is not only a blow to our constitutional monarchy, but attacks our very pillars of democracy,“ he said.

He also said Patriot, together with endorsement from many well intended NGOs, civil society leaders and individual citizens demand the following:

1. The citizens have a right to view the numbers (including names) that determined support for the two sides.

2. The citizens voice disapproval and disgust over those facing criminal charges and stood behind or participated in the overthrow of the democratically elected government. These unscrupulous politicians must be taken to task.

3. The parliament must convene without delay to allow support for the new Prime Minister and government to be tested. Otherwise this new government is seen as illegitimate. This principle of legitimacy cannot be compromised.

3. In the event Perikatan Nasional fails to secure majority support in parliament, Pakatan Harapan should be given the chance to form government in compliance with the mandate given by the people after GE14.

4. Politicians cannot take power claiming that they are the architects of democracy. It is the people who have this honorable duty. Politicians have a moral obligation to fulfill the trust given to them. As such, Patriot does not buy the assurances preached by renegades and traitors.

5. Any person that is to be appointed a Minister, Deputy Minister and including all those political appointees must be vetted by the MACC and Police to ensure that they do not have records of being corrupt or a criminal record and including no criminal charges pending or in progress. This is the time to get rid of corrupt individuals and criminals masquerading to be leaders.

“For Patriot, the peace and harmony of this nation is at stake. The will of the people cannot be bought with purse strings. Only honor, trust, dignity and patriotism to nation and king remain the viable currency,“ said Mohamed Arshad.