Patriot disappointed but understands decision on Rome Statute

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriot Association (Patriot) is disappointed that the government has yielded to pressure from dissenting groups by withdrawing from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after having acceded to it.

This makes it a double flip-flop after what happened to ICERD, Patriot president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said today.

“However, after reading the various statements from ministers and those in the PH government and observing the events that happened, Patriot understands the big picture and fully agrees with the prime minister’s decision to withdraw from its decision to accede to the Rome Statute,” he said in a statement.

“It appears that the whole episode of the protest against ratification of the Rome Statue of the ICC has been staged, with the ulterior motive to bring down the democratically elected government or the prime minister.”

He said it was doubtful that street protesters have the slightest comprehension of the Rome Statue of the ICC, and how it may challenge our Constitution and the position of the Malay rulers.

“As in most cases of a sinister campaign, first a mob-for-hire group would be mobilised,” he said.” Or in the usual modus operandi of the opposition parties, a spin master concocts a make-real story. Next, the person or politicians who are the mastermind move in to heave havoc taking advantage of the mob or spun story.”