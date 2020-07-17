Patriot disgusted at conduct of some MPs, ask M’sians not to vote them

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriot Association (Patriot) has slammed some lawmakers for their uncouth behaviour during the opening session of Parliament on Monday, claiming their actions were unbecoming.

Its president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said the association was disgusted by their conducts which have none of the prerequisite traits of an MP, and that they do not deserve to be called a “Yang Berhormat”.

“These are the same MPs that had caused a ruckus at almost every parliamentary session, but are continuously voted in for reasons best known to their voters.

“How could they be called Yang Berhormat when their behaviour does not reflect a person that is well tutored, learned and with intellect?” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Arshad said it was time Malaysians, particularly first time voters, to weed out undesirable candidates from being elected as MPs by considering the merits and demerits of each individual candidate.

“Malaysians deserve a progressive, intellectual, honourable and well-mannered MPs, certainly not the like of those MPs who caused a ruckus,” he said.

On Monday, the first day of the current parliamentary session, a ruckus broke out after after Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun was made the Dewan Rakyat Speaker without going through a voting process.

On the same day, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) also insulted Kasthuri Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) by saying she was “dark”, while Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (PH-Muar) was also taunted and mocked for his young age.

“What is even more disgusting is the sight of them taunting a 95-year-old opposition MP who was once the nation’s prime minister for 22 years, and had brought about a number of outstanding achievements to the nation, when those that had taunted him were mere political novice.

“Their behaviour is a bad example to our children; a sight no parents would want to see their children do onto persons that are much older than them,” Mohamed Arshad said.

He said it was shameful that these MPs had desecrated the august house like a wet market where abusive languages appear to be the norm.

Mohamed Arshad also urged MPs to heed the conduct of lawmakers from Singapore, noting that they behave with full decorum and respect during parliamentary sessions.

“If our MPs are unable to learn manners and good behaviour as demanded of them during parliamentary sessions, then they ought to resign, quit politics and cease wasting public money,” he said.