Patriot hits out at corruption, racial disunity

PETALING JAYA: Corruption seems to have become a norm among the nation’s elites and leaders who are also stirring up racial tensions to gain political mileage, the National Patriot Association (Patriot) said today.

“Politicians have become accustomed to abuse the nature of our plural society with forked tongues, divided the people further, sowed hatred and distrust, and even instigated violence just to secure their vote banks,“ Patriot president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said at the launch of its video featuring a sajak (poem) criticising politicians and political parties mired in corruption and incompetence.

“Corruption in this country has taken on a new meaning, it is no longer a dirty word. If one is not caught, it is okay.

“The amount involved has now reached millions of ringgit.

“Furthermore, since the change of government in March, there has been outright and unashamed appointing of politicians to head GLCs and as board members,” he added.

Arshad also paid tribute to Sabah, saying that the state was a prime example of national unity, despite the variety of races.

“To those who have served (in the military), Sabah is like a second home for us as we have served there for many years.

“There you do not get the sense of separation of races, that I am Malay or you are a Chinese, that you get here (in West Malaysia).They live in unity,” he said.

The sajak, titled Obor Akinabalu, was written by Patriot member Saroja Theavy and is named after Mount Kinabalu and the Kadazan Dusun term for ancestors, “aki”.

Arshad Raji said the sajak reflected the bottled up frustration of the people not just in Sabah, but all Malaysians.

“The underlying message is to call on all Malaysians to unite, love and respect each other.

“The sentiments expressed are not directed at anyone in particular, but as the Malay saying goes; he who eats the chilli will suffer its spiciness,” Arshad said during the launch at Patriot’s headquarters today.

The sajak has since been released onto the Patriot Kebangsaan Youtube page garnering 144 views in two hours.

MORE TO COME