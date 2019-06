KUALA LUMPUR: Patriot, the association of ex-servicemen, has welcomed the statement by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador that the Special Branch will not be used as a government tool to silence dissidents as was done by the previous administration.

Patriot president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said Abdul Hamid is an exemplary and dedicated leader, and a man of honour when he was the Deputy Director of Special Branch as he dared to speak up against inappropriate actions of the previous government.

“Patriot has nothing more to add to the frank and honest statement made by the IGP, a statement where no previous senior police officer would dare tread on.

“One of his first statements since becoming the IGP was to warn his officers to disassociate themselves from the underworld gambling operators who were known to have sought favours from police officers,” he said in a statement today.

He also praised the IGP for vowing to come down hard on corruption in the police force and at the same time to fight for the welfare and dignity of police personnel.

Patriot urged the armed forces leadership to come forward with similar statements with regard to fighting corruption in the military. - Bernama