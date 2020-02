PETALING JAYA: The National Patriot Association has joined various other organisations in slamming moves to form a “backdoor” government.

“We are disgusted with this latest turn of political events,” Patriot president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said in a statement yesterday.

It has been widely reported that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and a faction of PKR politicians are trying to form a new government that includes Umno and PAS.

“This is shocking especially barely two days after the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council had proclaimed the settlement of the issue of premiership succession,” Arshad said.

“Patriot views this unholy attempt to form a backdoor government as a betrayal of the people’s mandate. Patriot will not support any government formed that includes Umno and PAS. If it is true that the PH government has collapsed, like any mature democracy, then the rightful thing is to dissolve parliament so that coalition parties can seek a new mandate from the people,” he added.