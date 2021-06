PETALING JAYA: The message from the yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja-Raja Melayu is crystal clear, the National Patriot Association (Patriot) said today.

In thanking the Agong and the rulers, its president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji(pix) said there is no need for the state of emergency to be extended beyond Aug 1.

“His Majesty has decreed that parliament is to be convened as soon as possible. Anytime soonest, not in September or October. It should have been convened yesterday or last month. His Majesty had on Feb 24 said parliament could convene during the emergency,” he said in a statement today.

“Fighting this ‘invisible’ enemy cannot be through labelling those who differ in views as conspiracy theorists.”

Patriot on May 6 in a joint statement together with Gabuban Bertindak Malaysia (GBM) had stood in solidarity with the people to humbly pleaded with His Majesty and their Royal Highnesses for the repeal of the Emergency Ordinance implemented on Jan 11.

“We, the people are grateful that our plea is heard,” Mohamed Arshad said. “On the issue of Covid health emergency, Patriot is very grateful that the Conference of Rulers had been explicit and wanted the views of the people to be heard and be taken into consideration without creating any confusion.”