Patriot to Hishamuddin: Farming is not a part-time engagement

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has urged Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to address the demands of the army veterans instead of creating vegetable gardens at every military camp.

This came after Hishammudin said the defence ministry aims to create vegetable gardens at every military camp throughout the country to ensure food security, especially for the needs of military personnel.

He said the Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, has been selected as a pioneer project.

“We need to also ask to what extent our nation’s armed forces personnel will have to be involved in this new vocation.

“Will there be a section or a platoon of vegetable farmers formed at each camp? Will there be a special fund allocated by the minister for this purpose?”

“Honorable Minister, farming is not a part-time engagement,“ Arshad said in a statement today.

Arshad said Hishammuddin’s idea presupposed soldiers would be burdened with the added responsibility of becoming vegetable farmers, in addition to their primary responsibility as soldiers.

While he acknowledged that food security is a pressing issue that ought to be tackled immediately, he said the plan would not work well with the armed forces leadership.