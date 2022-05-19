Patriot: Urgent rethinking needed in Tajuddin’s ambassadorial appointment

PETALING JAYA: Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji has expressed his concern over the appointment of Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) as Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysiakini reports.

“This needs an urgent rethink. The avalanche of public opinion against this move by the prime minister and his cabinet cannot be ignored.

“In this regard, Patriot demands that the prime minister and his cabinet rethink and quickly revoke the appointment,“ Mohamed Arshad reportedly said in a statement.

He said that Patriot members have been receiving stream of messages registering the public’s disapproval and an initiative on Change.Org petitioning to revoke the appointment of Tajuddin was also rapidly garnering signatures.

“It is not too difficult to understand the public outrage and why there is an overwhelming protest over the appointment of the ambassador to Indonesia.

“Even though the prime minister has assured that Indonesia has welcomed the appointment, patriotic citizens of Malaysia think otherwise,“ he added.