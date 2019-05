PETALING JAYA: The National Patriot Association (Patriot) has called for firm action to be taken against a Malay right-wing author for calling and praying for the killings of “Malay traitors”.

Patriot president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said Helmi Effendy should be probed and charged under the Penal Code. There should be zero tolerance against any forms or acts of terrorism, he added.

“Anyone who calls for the killing of ‘Malay traitors’ and propagates violence towards Malays and non-Malays is a very dangerous person. Patriot urges the IGP and the police to take action,” he said.

“We also reiterate our call for the police and the National Security Council to maintain vigilance against any threat of terrorism. Investigate and open files on anyone who preaches killings to terrorise.

“Strict measures and a zero tolerance to terrorism is our best hope to keep mass killings and terrorism from our country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamed Arshad was responding to a news article on Wednesday that bookstore Buku Fixi has dropped all books authored by Helmi over his comments, claiming it does not support threats or prayers for the killing of any individuals.

Buku Fixi however said it will continue to sell other books published by “The Patriots Publication”, the right-wing publication that Helmi founded. He is also the founder of conservative portal The Patriots.

Arshad distanced his organisation from Helmy, despite the portal bearing a somewhat similar name to the one of the army veterans, claiming the latter was never a member of Patriot.

Helmy’s post, which was initially uploaded on his Facebook page in July last year, resurfaced recently after a Twitter user re-uploaded it, with an accompanying caption that this was proof that Neo-Nazi supremacists existed in Malaysia.

Political analyst Ooi Kok Hin subsequently called for all bookstores to reconsider carrying Helmy’s works, for openly advocating the killing of race traitors.

In his original post, Helmy had said that he prays for a Malay nationalist party to be formed five to 10 years from now, and that Malay leaders and voters who betrayed the race and religion would be killed.

“There is a left-wing extremist movement currently existing in Malaysia. The answer to this is to have right-wing extremists existing in this country as well, so a similar force can fight against the current one,” he had said.