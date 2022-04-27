Patrol units to help reduce traffic jams during Hari Raya

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said today that all police patrol units will be systematically mobilised to reduce traffic congestion on roads during Hari Raya.

He said the units comprising the mobile patrol unit, motorcycle patrol unit and beat patrol will be sent out to highways, state and municipal roads.

Acryl Sani said the police traffic investigations and enforcement department will also launch a special operation at hotspots identified as prone to traffic congestion as a result of the increased travel during Hari Raya.

He said with the launch of Ops Selamat 18 on Tuesday in conjunction with the upcoming festive season, the main focus of police is to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce road accidents apart from keeping crimes especially cases of break-ins low.

Acryl Sani said to ensure a smooth journey, motorists should obtain updates on traffic flow by refering to the JSPT’s social media pages.

“Road users should comply with traffic rules and not commit offences such as overtaking double lines, misuse the emergency lanes and cause obstruction by haphazardly parking their vehicles. We also welcome any information in the form of photos or videos and complaints related to traffic offences committed by motorists so that we can take action.” he said.