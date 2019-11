IPOH: Tronoh state assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong announced today he has resumed his duties as state exco for Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages.

He said the decision was made after discussions were held with Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The Mentri Besar supports me resuming my duties as usual,” he said in a statement here today.

On Aug 25, Yong announced that he had agreed to go on leave from his official duties to focus on the rape case trial he was facing from Nov 11.

Prior to that, on Aug 22, Ahmad Faizal had advised Yong to go on leave from his official duties out of respect for the legal process.

Meanwhile, Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said he would not interfere on whether Yong was allowed to answer questions at the state assembly sitting or not as he had previously said he would be on leave.

“Under the law, Yong is still Tronoh state assembly, still an Exco, the Mentri Besar is the one who decides who should answer the questions, the Mentri Besar is the one who makes the decisions, I only chair the sittings,” he said outside the Perak State Assembly sitting here today. — Bernama