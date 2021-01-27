Paying it forward by helping others

PETALING JAYA: “I cannot do all the good that the world needs but the world needs all the good that I can do.” These are the words of a Syrian refugee who calls Malaysia home.

For Wael Abdulhadi Al Kanaan, staying in Malaysia has allowed him to repay the country for the kindness shown to him.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through in the past, and I wish to do good deeds in this country,” said Wael, who has been residing here for nearly seven years.

Wael, 32, who is married to a Malaysian, started a personal initiative three months ago to prepare food and distribute it to the less fortunate.

It all started when they had to shut down their mini market that sold Middle Eastern products, as business was not improving due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recalled that after the shop in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur was closed, they were

cash-strapped and were in dire straits.

“We did not expect our business, which we started early last year, would go bankrupt months after the implementation of the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

“We went through hard times and there were days when we had little money for food.

“However, good samaritans came to our aid and offered us food.

“This act of kindness changed our lives forever,” he said.

Wael and his wife then opened a restaurant selling their signature shawarma kebab and other Arabic food.

“We decided to do good deeds too by giving food to the less fortunate after we opened another shop in Jalan Ipoh in Kuala Lumpur at then end of last year.

“But what I went through here did not even come close to the terrible experience I had in my home country,” he told theSun.

“When I was in Syria, I was used to be hungry all the time.

“I even had to go through the horrifying experience of watching my relatives being shot dead during the strife there,” he added.

After his family escaped to Lebanon, he decided to pave his own future and came to Malaysia on his own to start a new life.

“It was indeed the most difficult time for us in our home country.

“It was also tough when I first arrived in Malaysia as I had little to no money to survive.

“But the longer I stayed here, the more I realised that Malaysians are very generous, helpful and kind and they helped me a lot.

“I remember there were many charity missions helping my fellow Syrian brothers and sisters back in Syria.”

Wael would close his shop every Friday to prepare and distribute shawarma kebab to the homeless, orphanages, refugees and other

less fortunate individuals.

They would usually prepare between 350 and 450 kebabs and about 100 to 350 packets of mandi (Arabic rice) for distribution.

A video showing Wael’s good deeds went viral on social media this month, resulting in more Malaysians joining the cause.