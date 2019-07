PETALING JAYA: Koperasi Jayadiri Sdn Bhd (Kojadi)’s tax payment last year does not mean that the RM15 million it received from Yayasan 1MDB (1MDB) was legal says DAP secretary–general Lim Guan Eng (pix).

Lim said this in a statement yesterday when commenting on MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Kar Siong asking in an English daily on July 12, “how the money Kojadi received from Yayasan 1MDB was considered illegal when RM1.03million was already paid as income tax?”.

Lim said that no self–respecting democratic country in the world, would allow for the whitewash of laundered funds or sanctify illegal money as legitimate, merely because it paid taxes on the laundered or illegal money.

“This is my reply — paying taxes complies with tax laws but does not absolve a corrupt entity from any criminal wrongdoing, if so then Jho Low or Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak can easily pay their taxes and not fear any criminal prosecution.” he said.