Paying the price for labelling offences

PETALING JAYA: From 2021 to July this year, a total of 718 compound notices were issued to companies found selling food that failed to comply with labelling requirements, said Health Ministry Food and Safety Quality Division senior director Norrani Eksan.

“Food manufacturers are responsible for ensuring that all their products comply with the standards and regulations under the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985.

“Failure to comply with any of the provisions can be subject to a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years,” she said.

However, Norrani added that imported food products that do not comply with labelling regulations could undergo a relabelling procedure with the director’s approval.

The imported food products must be re-exported to the country of origin or any other country if the product is not approved to be relabelled.

Companies that fail to comply must dispose of their products.

She said the division received 107 applications for relabelling approval in 2021, 192 in 2022 and 174 as of September this year.

“After thoroughly inspecting the imported food products, 113 labels in 2021, 796 in 2022 and 695 as of September this year have been approved for relabelling.”

Norrani said the Food Safety and Quality Division is consistently monitoring food sold in the market and imported food at entry points to ensure they comply with legislations, including labelling.

She said monitoring and enforcement activities of food labels are carried out at the country’s entry points and retail outlets in domestic markets, adding that this is done through routine inspections and special enforcement operations.

Routine inspection is conducted to ensure compliance with the Food Act 1983 and its regulations.

“The labels of imported foods are examined using a risk-based criterion. Items are frequently selected based on past non-compliance, such as language and format used.

“Besides routine inspections, special operations to check on labels are carried out during festive seasons when a higher number of food products are imported.”

Norrani said themed operations such as Ops Label, Ops Akuan Kesihatan and Ops Minuman Alkohol are also carried out to ensure compliance with food label requirements.

The division also provides voluntary advisory and screening services for the food industry on their labels.

“These services are provided to assist food manufacturers to comply with all related provisions prescribed under the Food Act 1983 and its regulations.”

She said consumers can also do their part if they have any concerns regarding labelling of food products.

“Consumers can contact any district health office or the nearest state health department to report their suspicions.

“They also have the option to file a complaint through the division’s official website, which contains information about the labelling requirements.

“The official website recorded a total of 130 complaints regarding food labelling from January to September.”

Norrani said the public should read the food label before buying and consuming products.

“The label provides important information about nutritional content, ingredients and allergens in food products, which can help shoppers make healthier and safer choices.”