Payment for phase 3 Covid-19 assistance to begin on Monday -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The payment for Phase 3 of Covid-19 Special Assistance (BKC) of RM300 will be made from Monday (Dec 20) involving an allocation of RM1.2 bilion and 3.8 million households in the poor and B40 categories.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the disbursement of Phase 3 payment would complete the BKC initiative involving a total of RM4.6 billion undertaken by the government to alleviate the burden of the people affected by Covid-19.

“The government has always been committed to giving the assistance with the hope that it would help ensure the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the payment would be credited directly into the recipients’ accounts, while those who do not have a bank account, including in Sabah and Sarawak, will receive their payments through the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches.

Payments for Phase 1 and 2 of the BKC were completed in September and November with an allocation of RM3.4 billion and benefited almost 10 million recipients.

Checks for the BKC approval status can be made through the BKC portal at https://bkc.hasil.gov.my.

Under the BKC hardcore poor category, households will receive RM1,300; single senior citizens (RM500) and single individuals (RM500).

For category B40, households will receive RM800, single senior citizens (RM200) and single individuals (RM200) while for those under the M40 category, households are eligible to receive RM250, single senior citizens (RM100) and single individuals (RM100).

-Bernama