PBAPP blames climate change for water supply problems

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Authority Holdings (PBAPP) has cited climate change as the main cause of a prolonged drought which has triggered concerns over its ability to sustain the water supply effectively in the coming years.

In a statement, PBAPP said that due to the intense heatwave, there is a high water demand but it is forced to adopt dry weather controls, hoping that the rainy weather pattern can return soon.

PBAPP data shows that the average daily water consumption for Penang in January this year was 5.2% higher than the same point in time last year.

The dam efficiency showed that effective capacity at Air Itam Dam was 42.7%, Teluk Bahang Dam at 26.8% and Mengkuang Dam at 70.0%