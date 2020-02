GEORGE TOWN: Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) is urging the Kedah government to intensify cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall over dams and water catchment areas, especially the water catchment areas for the dams that release water into Sungai Muda.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said Sungai Muda is the primary raw water resource for Penang and Southern Kedah with more than 80% of the raw water that PBAPP abstracts daily comes from the river.

He said there are also 14 Kedah water treatment plants that are dependent on raw water from Sungai Muda to meet the needs of Southern Kedah.

“PBAPP is optimising the abstraction of raw water daily from Sungai Muda, at the Lahar Tiang Intake, to meet Penang’s needs during this 2020 dry season. At the Lahar Tiang Intake, the level of the river has dropped below the alert level of 2.0m since Jan 1, 2020. It was recorded at 1.9m yesterday.

“There are two dams in Kedah that release water into Sungai Muda to sustain river levels during dry seasons. The capacity of one of these dams, the Muda Dam, has been severely depleted to the level of 6.7% as at yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

Jaseni said the capacity of the other dam, the Beris Dam, was reported to be 67.2% on yesterday and the reserves of the Beris Dam must last until the rainy season arrives.

“As such, PBAPP is requesting for intensified cloud seeding over catchment areas so that Sungai Muda can provide sufficient water to meet the needs of Penang and Southern Kedah until the rainy season arrives,” he said.

He also explained that PBAPP is also drawing down on the strategic drought reserves of the Mengkuang Dam in Seberang Perai to complement raw water abstraction from Sungai Muda daily.

However, he said the Mengkuang Dam, by itself, could not meet all of Penang’s raw water needs with the effective capacity of the Mengkuang Dam was recorded at 72.9% yesterday.

“This is due to the fact that PBAPP may only draw down a maximum of 300 million litres of water per day (300 MLD) from the Mengkuang Dam, while Penang’s average treated water consumption was 843 MLD in 2019,” he said.

He said during this year’s dry season, PBAPP and Penang are still highly dependent on raw water abstraction from Sungai Muda, on a daily basis.

“In the meantime, we would also like to remind all water consumers in Penang to use water wisely during this dry season and please support PBAPP’s mission to avoid water rationing at all costs,” he said. — Bernama