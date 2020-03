GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) today denied that its operations will be put on hold for the remaining period of the Movement Control Order, as claimed in an audio recording that went viral recently.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa (pix), in a statement issued today, confirmed that the claim was fake news and that a police report had been lodged over the matter.

He assured the public that PBAPP will continue to ensure sufficient water supply in Penang during the MCO period. — Bernama