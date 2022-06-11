PBAPP hopes KASA, span will not delay water tariff review

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) hopes that the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) will no longer delay the water tariff review submitted in March.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Ir Jaseni Maidinsa stressed it was time for the government to decide on the review after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are worried if it is delayed further, it will affect the quality of water supply services as the company has insufficient funds.

“This would also affect the key performance indicators set for providing the best services for the people in the state, “ he told reporters after the launch of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here today.

Jaseni also noted that Penang’s existing domestic water tariff for the first 35,000 litres per month was the lowest in Malaysia at RM0.32 per 1,000 litres. The last water tariff review in Penang was implemented in 2015.

“As such, PBAPP sees one of the ways to ensure that people continue to be prudent is by setting the new water tariff and also by better managing the increasing demand for water at this time,” he said.

Jaseni said PBAPP would expedite the implementation of two important projects namely phase two of the sedimentation tank upgrades and the Sungai Dua LRA 12A package to increase the capacity of Sungai Dua LRA.

The sedimentation tank upgrade project started in October 2020 and involved upgrading six existing sedimentation tanks in stages. Currently, it is 67 per cent completed, with four upgraded tanks functioning optimally.

“When all the six tanks are fully operational in October, the Sungai Dua LRA output will increase to 30 million litres per day,” he added.

For Package 12A, Jaseni said its development is now being accelerated with work starting in March this year, adding that operations are expected to begin in December next year. - Bernama