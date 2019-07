GEORGE TOWN: Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) is seeking to commercialise its award-winning research and development (R&D) project to recycle water treatment plant residue (WTP residue) in Malaysia.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa (pix), yesterday said through their R&D, the PBAPP had proven that WTP residue could be reused as a value-added material to manufacture clay bricks for the construction industry.

“WTP residue is classified as a scheduled waste that must be disposed of safely, in accordance with the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005. PBAPP has developed the technology to recycle and reuse WTP residue.

“However, we do not have the relevant expertise, experience and resources to successfully commercialise it. As such, we are seeking proposals from companies that are interested to take on the challenge to commercialise our R&D project,” he said in a statement.

He said those interested parties should have established credentials in industrial-scale manufacturing of construction materials, as well as the relevant capabilities in sales, marketing and logistics.

Jaseni, who is also the chief executive officer of PBA Holdings Bhd (PBAHB), the PBAPP parent company, said their conversion of WTP residue into clay bricks project offers the potential to recycle a scheduled waste in a smart and ‘green’ manner on an industrial scale.

Their research also found that WTP residue can be safely reused as a raw material for the construction industry and reduce scheduled waste disposal costs for all water supply operators in Malaysia.

He said this R&D project had won three awards, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation’s Gold Award at the Regional Convention on Team Excellence (Rtex) Northern Region this year, Champion of the Penang State Innovation Award 2016 for non-ICT category and International Greentech & EcoProducts Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) Innovation Award Runner-Up 2017. — Bernama