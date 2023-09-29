PBAPP: Water supply restored to over 80% of consumers in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has restored water supply to over 80 per cent of consumers in the state who were affected by the high levels of water turbidity in Sungai Muda this morning.

The PBAPP said that water supply to 391,239 of the 465,004 (84.1 per cent) consumers affected in Seberang Perai and on the island had been restored as of 3.30 pm today.

“The turbidity level of raw water from Sungai Muda at Lahar Tiang intake inlet has dropped to 547.9 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units). The PBAPP is abstracting raw water at 100 per cent capacity at Lahar Tiang to be pumped to the Sungai Dua water treatment plant (LRA).

“Treated water production at the Sungai Dua LRA has reached 94.6 per cent of the maximum capacity,” the PBAPP said in a statement.

Residents in several areas in the state experienced water supply disruption following high levels of water turbidity caused by floods in the Baling district in Kedah.

The PBAPP said its emergency response team, headed by chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan, aims to fully restore water supply throughout the state by tomorrow (Sept 30). -Bernama