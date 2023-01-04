PBB to host convention in conjunction with 60 years of Sarawak’s independence

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will hold a convention in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Merdeka Anniversary celebration.

PBB president Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the convention will be held in three zones involving south, central and north Sarawak areas, adding that the dates will be announced later.

“Through this convention, we will update our members on what we have achieved and also the party’s future direction,” he told a media conference after chairing the PBB supreme council meeting, here, today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Premier, suggests that the state government be notified earlier of all visits by Federal Ministers to Sarawak.

He explained that this was to ensure smooth coordination throughout their visit to Sarawak.

“Sometimes, we need the point of view from the state’s officers, especially on which projects we want to implement in the state,” he said. - Bernama