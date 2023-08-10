PBB to propose increase in number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak

BETONG: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will set up a committee that will handle and put forward a proposal to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the application was in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and it will be proposed to the Election Commission (EC) for the matter to be finalised.

“We will study not only on new parliamentary constituencies for Betong but statewide... we will take into account the views (of the PBB leadership) in Betong to create three new parliamentary constituencies,“ he told a press conference after the PBB Special Convention for Betong Zone here today.

He said the application was also in line with the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) report which clearly stated the importance of Sabah and Sarawak’s voice in the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, PBB vice-president Datuk Julaihi Narawi presented nine resolutions from Betong Zone party members, one of which was to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak to maintain a balance and allow Sarawak and Sabah to have one-third representation in the Dewan Rakyat.

The resolution was also was to consider at least 12 new parliamentary constituencies in the state.

In the current Parliament, 166 (or 75%) of the 222 seats are in Peninsular Malaysia while the remaining 25%, or 56 seats, are in Sarawak (31) and Sabah (25). - Bernama