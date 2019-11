GEORGE TOWN: The 2019 Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM), which attracted more than 25,000 runners from Malaysia and 65 other countries, has popularised long distance running as a fun and accessible sport for amateur and professional runners in the state, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“The state government has long been an advocate of healthy living and the PBIM reflects the state’s motto, which is ‘Safer, Cleaner, Greener and Healthier Penang’,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony at Queensbay here.

Also present were Penang executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (PETACH) Yeoh Soon Hin, honorary consul of Russia Teoh Seng Lee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia (Motac) director Jonathan Freddy Bagang and state chief police officer Datuk T. Narenasagaran.

In a press conference, Yeoh said this year’s PBIM had received positive feedback overall from the participants.

He said the main concern of the runners was whether the PBIM 10km marathon would be making a comeback next year.

“The PBIM committee will put consideration into this matter and they will decide if the 10km run would return for future marathon events,” he said.

He said factors like controlled traffic, increase in public facilities and food stalls and good weather also contributed to the positive response from participants. - Bernama