PBM calls on Malaysians to say ‘No’ to racism

PETALING JAYA: PBM has called upon Malaysians to say “No” to any form of racism and put all differences aside to work as one for the greater good of the country and future generations.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s newly appointed President-Designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said Malaysians should never let racists and extremists undermine the very fabric of this nation.

“Malaysia has no place for bigotry. Our Founding Fathers have laid the foundation to ensure that this plural country continues to thrive on diversity.

“Multiracialism and multiculturalism are the cornerstones of our nation and over the past week, prominent figures, including our dear Prime Minister have reminded us just how important religious tolerance is,“ she said in a statement today.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s call, Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah asked all Malaysians to differentiate between cultural and religious norms, while Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, said Malays should be open to multiculturalism.

“For years, Malaysia has stood out among all other nations because of its multiracialism and multiculturalism. It was something baffling to others how Malays, Chinese, Indians and numerous other races, especially in Sabah and Sarawak could all live together in harmony and unity under one roof.

“Today, we live in a globalised world and to tap into the immense potential globalisation has to offer, we cannot hide ourselves from the fast-changing world and progress around us. We need to reach out and interact, and learn from those who are different from us,“ she said.

This, she added, will expand our worldview and help us establish global linkages that will accelerate our personal growth as well as allow us to reap its socio-economic benefits, whether personally or collectively as a nation.

“Xenophobic tendencies and sentiments not rooted in reality can do us much harm,“ she stressed.

As a political party rooted in multiracialism and multiculturalism, she said PBM strongly welcomed the recent calls by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for Muslims to adopt “tasamuh”, an Arabic term which means “tolerance”, so long as they do not infringe on Islamic principles.

“This is in line with the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept, which has become a hallmark of his administration. Racial tolerance and understanding are vital for the future prosperity of our beloved nation,“ she added.