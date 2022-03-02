PBM: End politicking, leave it to the voters to decide

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) candidate, Mohd Azmi Ali today called on all candidates contesting the Johor state election to put aside their differences and focus on the rakyat.

He said regardless of which party the candidates represented, it was important for all to refrain from hate politics and using “below the belt” tactics to win over voters.

“Voters these days, especially the younger ones cannot be fooled. They are able to judge for themselves who is genuine and sincere and which ones are ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing’,” he said.

He urged all candidates to take heed of the advice from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who recently reminded Members of Parliament to end all forms of politicking and focus on looking after the welfare of the people.

Al-Sultan Abdullah reiterated the reminder in the form of a “pantun nasihat” that he recited at the end of his royal address during the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament.

“Though we are from different parties we must not forget why we are here in the first place.

“We are not here for our interests or that of the parties we represent, but for the rakyat.

“Let us all campaign in a peaceful, sincere manner and leave it to the rakyat to decide on polling day,” he said.

He stressed that PBM was sincere in bringing forward politics of unity and stability and would not indulge in any unethical means to win over voters.