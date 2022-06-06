PBM: Introduce integrity, anti-corruption course in primary schools

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has urged the education ministry to look into introducing integrity and anti-corruption course in primary schools.

In a statement today, PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said it would be easier to nurture these students at primary school levels to stay away from corrupt practices as they are in their formative years.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Norazlan Mohd Razali said such a course would offer structured learning to enable students to have a better understanding of corruption and its impact, not only on themselves but also on the country.

However, Nor Hizwan believes introducing these courses at the tertiary level may be delayed and not good enough.

“Exposing tertiary students to the subject might be too late, even if it is made compulsory.

“If students at the primary school level are exposed to the subject early, chances are they will be able to absorb the teachings better and practise what was taught throughout their lives,“ he said.