PBM leadership issue will be resolved internally: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin insisted today that Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will resolve its issues internally before nomination day on Nov 5 and contest solo in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

At a media conference here today, she stressed that the matter would be resolved internally when she was repeatedly asked by reporters about the ongoing tussle for the party presidency between her and Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien.

When asked who to contact for party president GE15-related statements, she replied, “Since I’m here, it’s me then.”

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) confirmed earlier today that Sng was still PBM president based on department records, adding that any dispute over the position must be resolved at the party level as it was an internal issue.

Sng had suspended Zuraida and 12 PBM Supreme Council members on Oct 29 for alleged indiscipline.

During the press conference, Zuraida also announced that the party would not be in any coalition in GE15 and that it would be contesting under its own flag.

She also said that PBM would be defending six parliamentary seats and the Malim Nawar state seat in Perak for GE15.

PBM held six parliamentary seats, Ampang (Zuraida), Tebrau (Steven Choong), Segamat (Datuk Seri R.Santhara Kumar), Julau (Sng), Lahad Datu (Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi) and Kuala Langat (Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar), and also the Malim Nawar state seat (Leong Cheok Keng) before Parliament and the Perak state legislative assembly were dissolved. - Bernama