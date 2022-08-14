PBM, other parties want to join BN; decision tomorrow: Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision regarding the application of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and a few others to join Barisan Nasional (BN) will be discussed and decided tomorrow, said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, however, declined to reveal any information about other parties wanting to join BN.

“I won’t say anything, but their request to join BN will be decided at the BN Supreme Council meeting tomorrow night,” he told reporters after opening of the Wanita BN Convention at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

The BN Supreme Council meeting is expected to take place tomorrow night at WTC.

Previously, PBM leader Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said her party had sent an application to BN to join the coalition.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mohamad said element such as candidate that voters like and want will be among the strategies for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“For this GE15, I want to ask for a list of candidates as early as possible. We must put down the candidates that the voters want, not the one the division head wants, or the one we want,“ he said.

Asked if it means there will be many new faces named as candidates, Mohamad said it depends on the support received by the candidates.

“If the old faces still receive support, we will retain them, in addition to choosing suitable new candidates,” he said. - Bernama