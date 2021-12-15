PBM positioning itself to be third political force in country

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), which has been rumoured as the country’s newest political party, has set up over 165 branches nationwide with about 50,000 members.

According to its president, Mohamad Sukri Yusof, they have been receiving good response from the people who welcome a third, truly multi-racial force.

“This is mainly because the people want a fresh new party, which is multi-racial and one that fights for a moderate Malaysia for all.

“PBM is also very women and youth-centred and will ensure their voices are heard loud and clear in all policy-making decisions,“ he said, adding that they are looking to officially launch the party in early January next year.

PBM, which is rebranded from the Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) has since been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and held its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Nov 14.

Among those rumoured to be part of the new party are former PKR vice-president, Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar who is tipped to be named the deputy president and Julau MP, Larry Sng as the youth chief.

Sng is a former Sarawak PKR chief and president of SWP which was initially set up by his father, who is also a veteran politician, Datuk Sng Chee Hua along with several former Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) members in 2012.

Sementa state assemblywoman, Dr Daroyah Alwi is tipped to lead the women’s wing, while the senior vice-president is expected to be Tebrau MP, Steven Choong.

Supreme council members are likely to include Engga Unchat and Lavenia Mawas, both former leaders in SWP.

“The people are tired of over the state of our current politics and are looking for a strong third force which can live up to their expectations and deliver what is promised.

“They no longer want to see the same old faces year in and out and listen to age-old rhetorics,“ said Mohamad Sukri.

He said the party will hold true to its name “Bangsa Malaysia” and will strive to be a party for all, regardless of race, colour or creed.

“Our country is filled with race-based politics and this is something we want to put an end to. We are all Malaysians and this is the foundation upon which PBM was established,“ he added.