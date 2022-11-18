PBM’s Hulu Selangor candidate to resolve all education issues in constituency if elected

KUALA LUMPUR: PBM candidate for Hulu Selangor, Haniza Mohamed Talha has promised RM1 million from the RM3.5 million allocations for MPs to be used for education.

According to her, she is concerned about the education standards in the constituency following feedback from teachers during her campaign rounds.

“I received feedback from teachers that there is an urgent need to upgrade and also purchase new facilities for schools in the constituency.

“So, I pledge RM1 million to be immediately used to overcome these issues if I am elected as the MP,” she said in a statement.

Haniza also said she was confident of quickly resolving other arising issues as she has good relations with government servants and has served as an Exco member and Assemblyman for several years.

“With my experience and relationship with these government servants, I am confident I will be able to deliver fast, effective services to the people,” she said.

Overall, she said the response she has received from the people during her campaign rounds has been encouraging.

“I am hoping and praying for the best and urge the people to think carefully and make the best choice for their future.

“We may be a new party, but our representatives are experienced and eager to serve,” she added.