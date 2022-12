PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has sacked its president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and 10 others.

Meanwhile, PBM deputy president Haniza Talha and Women’s chief Daroyah Alwi were stripped of their positions but remain members of the party.

No explanation was given why Haniza and Daroyah remained as party members.

PBM president Datuk Larry Sng said on Monday that 13 members were issued show-cause letters on Dec 19 and they had a one-week deadline to provide a response.