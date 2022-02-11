PBM: Sng-Zuraida conflict resolved

PETALING JAYA: The internal conflict between Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s (PBM) leaders has been resolved after visiting the Registrar of Societies (RoS) office this morning.

PBM’s communications department said Datuk Larry Sng and Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin reached a consensus at the RoS meeting just three days before nomination day for the upcoming 15th General Elections (GE15).

The ‘watikah’ (appointment letter) was signed by Sng, as decided, for the party’s candidate list for GE15.

“Other matters related to party administration will be discussed and resolved after GE15,” the department said in a statement.

Previously, PBM deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha claimed that Zuraida was PBM’s legitimate president after an announcement on Oct 7, during the party’s annual general conference.

To this, Sng said his position as president was never resigned nor relinquished besides announcing that he will be using PBM’s logo to contest in the elections.

He asserted his position as the PBM’s valid president that was confirmed later by RoS.

Sng then suspended Zuraida and 12 supreme council members on Oct 28 for allegedly undermining the party’s interest and leadership.

Following the suspensions, Zuraida announced on Sunday that the party will contest solo in GE15, after failing to secure a pact with BN.