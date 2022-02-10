PBM to field two candidates in Johor state election

PETALING JAYA: The Parti Bangsa Malaysia supreme council has decided to field two candidates to contest in the upcoming Johor state election on March 12.

According to its information chief, Zakaria Abdul Hamid, the party will announce the two seats on nomination day (Feb 26).

“The Johor state election is the best venue for us to introduce our “Great Reset” agenda which consists of six-core thrusts.

“They include racial diversity, women and young leadership empowerment, generating the economy, educational transformation and enhancing the mastery of science and technology.

“We hope we will be able to give the other candidates contesting in the state election a healthy competition,“ he said in a statement today.

The state elections are called after the state government requested for the state assembly to be dissolved, with the consent of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Johor has 56 seats in its assembly, but the Kempas seat remains vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Datuk Osman Sapian, last year.

Osman’s death leaves the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional-led government with a slim one-seat majority over Pakatan Harapan.

Before its dissolution, the assembly was made up of Barisan Nasional (16 seats), Perikatan Nasional (12) and Pakatan Harapan (27).