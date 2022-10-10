PBM wanting to join BN gets positive response: Zuraida

SEGAMAT: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin claimed that the party’s wish to join Barisan Nasional (BN) has received positive response, but no official decision has been made yet on this.

According to her, some matters needed to be studied by BN chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PBM expected that the application outcome would be announced soon.

“Everything has been going on smoothly and with a positive response. It’s just that he (Ahmad Zahid) has so far, not made an official statement on this matter, but perhaps after the dissolution of parliament,” she said this after being present at the ‘Jom Reset Segamat’ Tour Programme, here, today.

Also present was Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, who is the Segamat Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

On the seats to be contested by PBM in the coming 15th General Election, Zuraida who is also Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said the party would be contesting to retain its six seats.

The six MPs from PBM are Zuraida (Ampang), Santhara (Segamat), Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shein (Julau), Steven Choong (Tebrau), Mohammadin Ketapi (Lahad Datu) and Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat).

At today’s event, Santhara handed over a boat each for the Segamat district police headquarters and Information Office in preparing for the monsoon season. - Bernama