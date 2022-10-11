PBM’s Haniza upbeat about wresting Hulu Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Voters in Hulu Selangor, a parliamentary constituency the size of Malacca, are set to see a six-cornered fight.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s (PBM) candidate for the constituency in Selangor, Haniza Mohamed Talha, claims to have the lead as constituents want a fresh face to represent them.

She said as the representative of a new party, she has been warmly welcomed by voters in the constituency, who want a woman candidate as their MP.

Speaking to theSun, Haniza said this is because a woman knows how best to manage a household and this would indirectly help her manage her constituency well.

“Before PKR’s June Leow won the seat, the constituency only had male MPs.

She said Hulu Selangor voters want an MP with no baggage, and is not from a major party.

She added that she had met seven NGOs, representing between 4,000 and 5,000 flat owners, who claimed that none of the previous MPs had been willing to help them get strata titles for their low-cost units.

“I have been a Selangor executive council member who dealt with housing, and I understand the difficulties in getting every flat owner to agree because there is a cost involved. But I am willing to help them achieve their dream.”

She said Hulu Selangor has a huge number of low-cost flats, but the area is suffering due to limited economic activities, resulting in banks being uninterested in opening branches there.

Haniza said the constituency has great potential for all kinds of tourism activities, which need to be promoted.

She cited eco-tourism, homestays, cycling, hiking and white water rafting as having potential as the area has several rivers with beautiful houses by the riversides.

“I have received complaints from residents about the lack of public transport. Some have said it is very difficult to get to town from their villages to run errands.

“Many are from low-income families who cannot afford to own vehicles. They say there are many bus stops on the road heading to town but the bus service is only once in the morning and once in the evening. Imagine how difficult it is for these residents to get their work done in towns.”

She said she was determined to do her best to help these residents overcome their difficulties if elected and that one should remember that Hulu Selangor is not a small constituency.

“I have the experience, knowledge and willingness to help the people. I feel I have a very good chance of winning the seat as the voters want change.”

Haniza said the people are fed up of empty promises made by MPs from major parties.

Besides Haniza, others vying for the seat are Harumani Omar (Pejuang), Datuk T. Mohan (Barisan Nasional), Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), Hasnizan Harun (Perikatan Nasional) and Azlinda Baroni (Independent).

They will be campaigning for the ballots of 152,960 voters, with those aged 21 to 29 making up the largest group, followed by the 30-39 age group. In GE14 there were 100,990 voters.

Leow (PKR) won the seat in GE14, with a majority of 13,391, beating P. Kamalanathan (BN), Dr Wan Mat (PAS) as well as independent P. Kumara, who lost his deposit.