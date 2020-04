GEORGE TOWN: The government has been urged to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate claims that long-staying migrant workers and refugees have been granted citizenship.

Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia president Datuk Paduka Ibrahim Ali said this was necessary in view of reports that some Rohingyas have not been cooperating with the authorities in the fight to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia president Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani said life has become very difficult for some 200,000 Rohingyas since the Movement Control Order was put in place on March 18.

He said almost all of them do not have permanent jobs because they were largely working as odd job labourers in construction sites or as janitors in restaurants.